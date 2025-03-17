Sign inSubscribe
Industry

OGDCL discovers gas and condensate at Soghri North-1 well in Attock 

Well yielded a flow rate of 13.95 MMSCFD of gas and 430 BPD of condensate

By News Desk

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a gas and condensate discovery at its Soghri North-1 well in Attock District, Punjab, marking a significant development in Pakistan’s hydrocarbon exploration efforts. 

The company, which holds a 100% working interest in the Soghri Exploration License, confirmed the discovery following successful exploratory drilling and testing.

“We are pleased to announce that Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being the operator of Soghri Exploration License with a 100% working interest, has made a Gas and Condensate discovery from its exploratory efforts at Soghri North-1 well, located in Attock District, Punjab Province, Pakistan,” OGDCL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday. 

According to OGDCL, the Soghri North-1 well was spudded on May 21, 2024, and drilled to a depth of 4,942 meters in the Patala Formation. Subsequent wireline log interpretation and cased hole drill stem testing (DST-1) identified gas and condensate reserves in the Chorgali-Sakesar-Nammal-Patala formations. 

The well yielded a flow rate of 13.95 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas along with 430 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 2,890 psi through a 32/64-inch choke size.

OGDCL stated that this discovery is expected to boost confidence in further exploration activities within the Soghri block, contributing to Pakistan’s domestic energy supply and reducing reliance on imported fuel. 

The company emphasized that the new reserves would help bridge the country’s energy demand-supply gap while strengthening indigenous hydrocarbon production.

Previous article
NHA’s debt reaches Rs3.1tr as financial strain intensifies: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Pakistan’s power generation drops 15% in February, reflecting economic slowdown

Decline in electricity consumption linked to high energy costs and shift towards solar power

PEL begins transformer exports to the USA

Gold price in Pakistan for today, March 17, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, March 17, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.