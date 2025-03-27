Govt puts brakes on solar net-metering amendments: Wider stakeholder consultations ordered

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has temporarily halted the

implementation of recently approved amendments to Pakistan’s solar

net-metering regulations, directing the Power Division to conduct

broader stakeholder consultations before presenting the revised policy

to the Cabinet once again.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting held on

Wednesday, where the Prime Minister appreciated the Power

Division’s efforts but emphasized the need for a more inclusive

consultation process. The directive is aimed at ensuring that all

relevant stakeholders across the energy sector are adequately heard

before any policy shift is finalized.

“There were no objections raised,” Minister for Power Sardar Awais

Leghari told Profit.

“The Prime Minister simply wants a wider

consultation process to make the decision more representative and

inclusive.

”The move comes in the wake of the Economic Coordination

Committee’s (ECC) approval of significant amendments to the

net-metering framework during its meetings on March 13 and March

21, 2025. The most notable change was the proposal to revise the

buyback rate for surplus electricity exported to the grid by solar

users—from Rs. 19.32 per unit to Rs. 10 per unit—aimed at

alleviating the financial burden on grid-connected consumers.

This proposed rate adjustment sparked widespread concern among

solar power users and clean energy advocates, especially as solar

adoption has accelerated rapidly in Pakistan. Official data reveals that

the number of registered net-metering users increased from 226,440

in October 2024 to 283,000 by December 2024, while installed solar

capacity soared from 321 MW in 2021 to 4,124 MW by the end of

2024.

According to government estimates, this explosive growth—largely

driven by affluent urban households—has shifted system costs

disproportionately onto regular grid consumers. Net-metering users,

officials argue, are not contributing to fixed capacity charges, leading

to a financial impact of Rs. 159 billion in 2024 alone. If unaddressed,

this figure is projected to escalate to Rs. 4,240 billion by 2034.

While the amendments were designed to address these imbalances,

critics warned that drastic and sudden changes could undermine

investor confidence and stall Pakistan’s transition to clean energy.

Minister Leghari confirmed that ongoing consultations would span

“across the sector,” including consumer groups, industry stakeholders,

and renewable energy experts. However, no firm timeline has been

given for when the revised policy will return to the Cabinet for

approval.

Importantly, the Power Minister assured that existing net-metering

users will remain unaffected. Contracts signed under NEPRA’s 2015

regulations will stay valid until expiry. Any new rules, once approved, will only apply to future agreements.

“There will be no impact on current users,” Leghari reiterated. “New

consumers will have to follow whatever terms emerge from this

inclusive process.

”It is pertinent to mention that as the country grapples with rising

energy demands and cost challenges, the final outcome of this process

could play a pivotal role in reshaping Pakistan’s solar energy

trajectory—striking a balance between sustainability, affordability,

and equity for all electricity consumers.