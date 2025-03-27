Govt puts brakes on solar net-metering amendments: Wider stakeholder consultations ordered

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has temporarily halted the
implementation of recently approved amendments to Pakistan’s solar
net-metering regulations, directing the Power Division to conduct
broader stakeholder consultations before presenting the revised policy
to the Cabinet once again.
The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting held on
Wednesday, where the Prime Minister appreciated the Power
Division’s efforts but emphasized the need for a more inclusive
consultation process. The directive is aimed at ensuring that all
relevant stakeholders across the energy sector are adequately heard
before any policy shift is finalized.
“There were no objections raised,” Minister for Power Sardar Awais
Leghari told Profit.
“The Prime Minister simply wants a wider
consultation process to make the decision more representative and
inclusive.
”The move comes in the wake of the Economic Coordination
Committee’s (ECC) approval of significant amendments to the
net-metering framework during its meetings on March 13 and March
21, 2025. The most notable change was the proposal to revise the
buyback rate for surplus electricity exported to the grid by solar
users—from Rs. 19.32 per unit to Rs. 10 per unit—aimed at
alleviating the financial burden on grid-connected consumers.
This proposed rate adjustment sparked widespread concern among
solar power users and clean energy advocates, especially as solar
adoption has accelerated rapidly in Pakistan. Official data reveals that
the number of registered net-metering users increased from 226,440
in October 2024 to 283,000 by December 2024, while installed solar
capacity soared from 321 MW in 2021 to 4,124 MW by the end of
2024.
According to government estimates, this explosive growth—largely
driven by affluent urban households—has shifted system costs
disproportionately onto regular grid consumers. Net-metering users,
officials argue, are not contributing to fixed capacity charges, leading
to a financial impact of Rs. 159 billion in 2024 alone. If unaddressed,
this figure is projected to escalate to Rs. 4,240 billion by 2034.
While the amendments were designed to address these imbalances,
critics warned that drastic and sudden changes could undermine
investor confidence and stall Pakistan’s transition to clean energy.
Minister Leghari confirmed that ongoing consultations would span
“across the sector,” including consumer groups, industry stakeholders,
and renewable energy experts. However, no firm timeline has been
given for when the revised policy will return to the Cabinet for
approval.
Importantly, the Power Minister assured that existing net-metering
users will remain unaffected. Contracts signed under NEPRA’s 2015
regulations will stay valid until expiry. Any new rules, once approved, will only apply to future agreements.
“There will be no impact on current users,” Leghari reiterated. “New
consumers will have to follow whatever terms emerge from this
inclusive process.
”It is pertinent to mention that as the country grapples with rising
energy demands and cost challenges, the final outcome of this process
could play a pivotal role in reshaping Pakistan’s solar energy
trajectory—striking a balance between sustainability, affordability,
and equity for all electricity consumers.