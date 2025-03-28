Pakistan to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 on April 8-9

The federal government is set to unveil its National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 at the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF25) scheduled for April 8-9 in Islamabad.

The framework, designed to streamline mining regulations across the country, aims to foster an investor-friendly environment for both local and international investors.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has worked alongside the framework’s development to ensure its alignment with existing legislation and compliance with legal standards, with oversight from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to avoid future disputes.

A key feature of the framework is the offering of tax incentives for mineral exploration projects, streamlined licensing procedures, and a defined dispute resolution mechanism. Backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the initiative aims to make Pakistan a preferred destination for global mining investments.

Developed through a collaborative effort with provincial governments, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), the framework seeks to create a uniform regulatory structure that focuses on safety, environmental sustainability, and efficient resource extraction. It also emphasizes the importance of forming strategic international partnerships in the mining sector.

The framework has been shaped through extensive consultations with stakeholders, including mining companies, industry associations, and provincial governments. Briefings have been conducted with chief secretaries and chief ministers to ensure their involvement in decision-making, while their feedback has been crucial in aligning the framework with regional needs and priorities.

Additionally, input from large- and small-scale operators, as well as state-owned enterprises, has helped address industry concerns and ensure that the framework supports sustainable mining practices.

Looking to global examples, such as Chile’s successful mining regulatory reforms, the framework aims to replicate the country’s success in attracting investment, boosting employment, and advancing infrastructure. Chile’s mining sector has made it the world’s largest copper producer, demonstrating the benefits of a well-structured and transparent mineral policy.

Pakistan, rich in mineral resources valued at over $6 trillion, aims to position itself as a global leader in sustainable mining. The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 will highlight the country’s vast mineral wealth, policy reforms, and infrastructure advancements, drawing attention from global investors and policymakers.