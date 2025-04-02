Sign inSubscribe
Russia restricts Black Sea oil exports

This follows the closure of two moorings at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) earlier in the week

By Monitoring Desk

Russia has imposed new restrictions on a key oil export route, suspending operations at a mooring in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

This follows the closure of two moorings at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) earlier in the week. Despite these disruptions, Kazakhstan and Chevron confirmed that CPC oil flows—set at 1.7 million barrels per day for April—remain uninterrupted, though buyers await a revised loading schedule.

Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, produces around 9 million barrels per day, accounting for nearly 10% of global supply. The restrictions come amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with Russia’s role in Ukraine peace talks and his threat to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.

State pipeline operator Transneft announced that Berth 8 at the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) will be out of service for 90 days due to regulatory violations. The berth primarily handles low-sulfur diesel tankers bound for Turkey and Georgia, processing approximately 100,000 tons of diesel in Q1 2025.

However, the impact on overall operations at one of Russia’s largest export hubs is expected to be minimal.

The Kremlin attributed the CPC restrictions to Ukrainian drone attacks on energy infrastructure, while Ukraine accused Russia of launching fresh strikes on its power facilities. As geopolitical tensions rise, global energy markets remain on edge over potential supply disruptions.

