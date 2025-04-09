AI momentum builds in Pakistan, but experts urge smarter strategies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tech experts have cautioned against the growing hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), warning that it could result in long-term setbacks for local business entities if not approached strategically.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, CEO of TenX, Qazafi Qayyum, emphasized the need to distinguish between fact and fiction in the current AI frenzy. “Amid this hype, companies often make exaggerated claims about their AI capabilities, while many individuals boast of skills they do not actually possess,” he noted.

He further pointed out that even customers now insist on branding solutions as “AI-powered,” even when such labeling is irrelevant to their actual business problems.

While Pakistan’s AI sector currently comprises around 154 companies—with more emerging—the rapid expansion has come at the cost of overlooking fundamental elements necessary for sustainable growth.

According to data for the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25, total IT exports have reached $2.48 billion, marking a 26 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The government has set an ambitious target of $4.2 billion in IT exports for the current fiscal year, up from $3.2 billion achieved in 2023-24.

However, Qayyum warned that in pursuit of this growth, many companies are prioritizing rapid client onboarding over essential practices such as skill development, data strategy, robust governance models, and comprehensive market research.

“The rush to secure new clients often leads to a frantic push to deliver—frequently without a deep understanding of the target audience or without having the specialized talent needed within teams,” he said.

TenX, an AI company operating globally, offers automated solutions across various domains. Notable innovations include *Arccos Golf*, the first AI-powered golf platform featuring smart grips with built-in sensors that automatically track shots and provide stroke-gained analytics.

Another global project by TenX is the development of the world’s first AI-based food defence system aimed at enhancing productivity, profitability, and compliance in poultry farming.

“We ensure that we recruit professionals with cross-disciplinary expertise and actively collaborate with universities and professional networks to attract talent that can translate AI capabilities into real business impact,” Qayyum added.

He urged academic institutions and aspiring AI professionals to focus not only on technical expertise but also on gaining industry-specific knowledge. “Only with this dual understanding can AI solutions deliver tangible business value,” he concluded.