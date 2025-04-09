NEPRA recommends removal of IESCO CEO over tariff hearing missteps

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has recommended the immediate removal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Naeem Jan, citing poor performance and failure to adequately defend the company’s tariff adjustment request.

The recommendation was made by NEPRA Member (Technical) Rafique Ahmad Shaikh during a public hearing on IESCO’s request for adjustments to the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) components for FY 2025-26, including an additional Rs 9 per unit increase in power tariff.

Presiding over the hearing, Rafique Shaikh expressed dissatisfaction with the data presented by IESCO and noted his inability to proceed independently.

“I request the Authority to conduct a rehearing of IESCO’s MYT adjustment request and direct the company to present its complete business case. If the Authority does not agree, the process should continue as planned, with responses to be submitted within seven days,” he stated.

He also directed that a personal note be recorded: “The CEO of IESCO does not have the capacity to lead his team and the company. He failed to adequately explain his case. Though it is not my job, and I’m unsure of the Authority’s decision, I recommend that he be replaced immediately.”

Shaikh further criticized other power distribution companies, including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), accusing them of presenting falsified data and delivering subpar presentations to the regulator.

During the hearing, IESCO claimed that solar metering capacity within its jurisdiction had reached approximately 500 MW. However, NEPRA members appeared uncomfortable with the overall figures and projections shared.

According to IESCO’s presentation, the company (Islamabad Electric Supply Company) is seeking a total of Rs 356.278 billion in projected Power Purchase Price (PPP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase from Rs 323.889 billion in FY 2024-25.

The proposed amount includes Rs 148.091 billion for energy transfer charges, Rs 190.985 billion for capacity transfer charges, and Rs 17.203 billion for other transfer charges.

Independent commentator Arif Bilwani also raised serious concerns during the hearing, questioning the justification behind various components of the requested increase.