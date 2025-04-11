Pakistani, Turkish firms join hands to digitise cross-border trade

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing international interest in Pakistan’s mining and trade sectors during the ongoing Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, a significant digital partnership has been forged between Pakistani and Turkish firms to revolutionize cross-border trade.

Galaxefi Solutions, a leading Pakistani digital freight management platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AsirDx, a Turkish technology company specializing in digital transformation and data exchange solutions. The agreement aims to implement the Galaxefi platform across Turkey, with plans to eventually integrate it with the Turkish Single Window system.

The MoU was signed on Thursday by Galaxefi founder and CEO Asif Pervez and AsirDx Group CEO Mr. Halil Sarıbaş.

This strategic alliance marks a major step forward in the digitalization of global logistics, as both companies commit to building seamless, transparent, and efficient cross-border trade systems.

“The Turkish market is central to the future of regional and intercontinental logistics,” said Galaxefi CEO Asif Pervez. “Our alliance with AsirDx is a pivotal move toward enabling a digitally unified trade environment. Ultimately, we aim to link the Galaxefi platform with the Turkish Single Window to create a streamlined logistics ecosystem.”

Echoing the sentiment, AsirDx Group CEO Mr. Halil Sarıbaş said: “We are excited to collaborate with Galaxefi in bridging global logistics with national digital infrastructure. Our shared goal is to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance transparency and efficiency in cross-border trade.”

Simultaneously, Galaxefi is also working on integrating its platform with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), a move that will further enhance regional trade connectivity and streamline logistics between the two countries.

This emerging trilateral digital trade corridor — connecting Galaxefi, the Turkish Single Window, and the Pakistan Single Window — is set to become a model for interoperable, data-driven trade facilitation. It positions both nations as pioneers in the global movement toward trade digitalization.