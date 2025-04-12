Ministry of Information abolishes over 1,900 posts at PTV in rightsizing effort

In a significant move aligned with the federal cabinet’s decision on rightsizing, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has abolished over 1,900 posts at its subsidiary, Pakistan Television (PTV), according to a news report.

This decision follows a mandate from the federal cabinet, which instructed federal institutions to cut 60% of their vacant posts in a broader effort aimed at streamlining government operations and cutting expenses.

Under the new directive, 1,232 positions have been eliminated from PTV’s total approved posts, which previously numbered 4,636 across grades 4 to 20. Additionally, 729 posts have been declared “dying” positions, bringing the total number of abolished roles to 1,961.

The abolished roles span various levels, including high-ranking positions. Among the 1,961 eliminated posts are four Grade-20 roles, including positions such as controller of engineering, controller of revenue, and controller of finance and development.

The ministry also axed seven Grade-19 posts, including design manager and deputy controller of engineering, and 21 Grade-18 posts, such as script editors and assistant controllers.

A substantial number of Grade-17 positions, including engineers, officers, and producers, have also been removed. The decision affects numerous lower-level positions such as typists, drivers, gardeners, and cleaners.