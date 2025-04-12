Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ministry of Information abolishes over 1,900 posts at PTV in rightsizing effort

1,232 positions eliminated from PTV’s total approved posts; 729 posts declared “dying” positions; abolished roles span various levels, including high-ranking designations

By Monitoring Desk
PTVC

In a significant move aligned with the federal cabinet’s decision on rightsizing, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has abolished over 1,900 posts at its subsidiary, Pakistan Television (PTV), according to a news report. 

This decision follows a mandate from the federal cabinet, which instructed federal institutions to cut 60% of their vacant posts in a broader effort aimed at streamlining government operations and cutting expenses. 

Under the new directive, 1,232 positions have been eliminated from PTV’s total approved posts, which previously numbered 4,636 across grades 4 to 20. Additionally, 729 posts have been declared “dying” positions, bringing the total number of abolished roles to 1,961. 

The abolished roles span various levels, including high-ranking positions. Among the 1,961 eliminated posts are four Grade-20 roles, including positions such as controller of engineering, controller of revenue, and controller of finance and development. 

The ministry also axed seven Grade-19 posts, including design manager and deputy controller of engineering, and 21 Grade-18 posts, such as script editors and assistant controllers. 

A substantial number of Grade-17 positions, including engineers, officers, and producers, have also been removed. The decision affects numerous lower-level positions such as typists, drivers, gardeners, and cleaners.

Previous article
Wheat growers face falling prices, fear further declines in deregulated market
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 12, 2025
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, April 12, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Wheat growers face falling prices, fear further declines in deregulated market

LHC to hear Honda Atlas petition challenging CCP’s jurisdiction in anti-competition probe

Govt vows to boost exports, eyes $100 billion target by 2033

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.