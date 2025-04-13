U.S. congressional delegation meets planning minister to strengthen bilateral development ties

ISLAMABAD: A high-level U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), along with Representatives Thomas Suozzi, Jonathan L. Jackson, and senior officials, held a significant meeting at the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives during their visit to Islamabad. The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

Held at the Planning Ministry, the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral development cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, with both sides exploring new opportunities for collaboration in critical sectors such as education, climate resilience, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and information technology.

As per a statement issued later the meeting, the visiting delegation expressed keen interest in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities through joint initiatives and public-private partnerships. They highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance and recognized its potential for regional economic integration and sustainable growth. The U.S. lawmakers underscored the role of Congressional diplomacy in building long-term trust and fostering people-to-people ties.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the historic depth and strategic relevance of Pakistan-U.S. relations. He emphasized the importance of forging a new phase of partnership anchored in mutual development goals and shared democratic values. While outlining Pakistan’s reform agenda and the “5Es Framework” — focusing on exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, and equity — the Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The discussion also highlighted opportunities for advancing higher education linkages, including through the Fulbright Program and potential establishment of U.S. university campuses in Pakistan. Proposals for cooperation in climate-smart agriculture, disaster resilience, and youth-focused digital initiatives were also explored.

The delegation commended the Ministry’s vision and expressed appreciation for the warm reception. They extended an invitation to Minister Iqbal to attend a U.S.-Pakistan relations seminar in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025, including a symposium at the Library of Congress focused on strengthening bilateral engagement.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen cooperation and build a forward-looking, development-focused partnership between Pakistan and the United States.