Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

U.S. congressional delegation meets planning minister to strengthen bilateral development ties

Talks focus on climate resilience, education, energy, and tech as both sides explore a renewed era of cooperation

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: A high-level U.S. Congressional Delegation (CODEL) led by Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI), along with Representatives Thomas Suozzi, Jonathan L. Jackson, and senior officials, held a significant meeting at the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives during their visit to Islamabad. The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal.

Held at the Planning Ministry, the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral development cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, with both sides exploring new opportunities for collaboration in critical sectors such as education, climate resilience, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and information technology.

As per a statement issued later the meeting, the visiting delegation expressed keen interest in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities through joint initiatives and public-private partnerships. They highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance and recognized its potential for regional economic integration and sustainable growth. The U.S. lawmakers underscored the role of Congressional diplomacy in building long-term trust and fostering people-to-people ties.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the historic depth and strategic relevance of Pakistan-U.S. relations. He emphasized the importance of forging a new phase of partnership anchored in mutual development goals and shared democratic values. While outlining Pakistan’s reform agenda and the “5Es Framework” — focusing on exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, and equity — the Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The discussion also highlighted opportunities for advancing higher education linkages, including through the Fulbright Program and potential establishment of U.S. university campuses in Pakistan. Proposals for cooperation in climate-smart agriculture, disaster resilience, and youth-focused digital initiatives were also explored.

The delegation commended the Ministry’s vision and expressed appreciation for the warm reception. They extended an invitation to Minister Iqbal to attend a U.S.-Pakistan relations seminar in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025, including a symposium at the Library of Congress focused on strengthening bilateral engagement.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen cooperation and build a forward-looking, development-focused partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

 

Previous article
Reko Diq to anchor $2.8bn in annual exports by 2028, says Aurangzeb
Next article
Dongfeng Box EV Launched Twice in Two Months in Pakistan as Distributors Clash Over Rights
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sialkot surgical manufacturers expand global reach in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: The 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) served as a powerful showcase for Pakistan’s surgical instrument industry, with the Pakistan Pavilion consisting...

Refineries offer diesel at forward prices to clear excess stock, urge early price revision

Pakistan to begin donkey meat exports to China from Gwadar

PIA to launch international flights to Uzbekistan, private airlines to boost trade, tourism

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.