Lucky Cement to suspend trading from April 21 to implement 1:5 stock split

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) will suspend trading in its shares on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) Ready Market from April 21 to April 25, 2025, as it moves to change the face value of its shares from Rs10 to Rs2 each.

The move effectively represents a 5-for-1 stock split, increasing the number of outstanding shares from 293 million to 1.46 billion. However, the company’s paid-up capital will remain unchanged, as the split only divides existing equity into smaller units—making individual shares more affordable for investors without diluting ownership.

A stock split is a corporate action often used to improve share liquidity and widen investor access by lowering the market price per share. Although the total value of an investor’s holdings remains the same, the number of shares increases in proportion to the split.

Lucky Cement, being a Deliverable Futures Contract (DFC) eligible security, will also see its ongoing futures contracts (LUCK-APR, LUCK-MAY, and LUCK-JUN) force closed on Tuesday, April 15, with settlement due on Thursday, April 17.

New futures contracts for May, June, and July (LUCK-MAY, LUCK-JUN, and LUCK-JUL) will be reintroduced for trading on Monday, April 28, 2025. Trading in both the Ready and Futures Markets will resume on the same day, subject to regulatory clearance.

Upon resumption, the opening price of LUCK shares will be adjusted to one-fifth of the closing price on April 18, reflecting the new Rs2 face value.