FBR sets May 1 deadline for electronic invoicing integration for businesses

Corporate entities must comply by May 1, 2025, while non-corporates have until June 1, 2025, to integrate their systems with FBR's digital invoicing.

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set deadlines for businesses to integrate their operations with the customs computerized system for electronic invoicing. 

Corporate entities are required to electronically connect their hardware and software to FBR’s system by May 1, 2025, while non-corporate entities have until June 1, 2025, to complete the integration.

This move, outlined in FBR’s notification S.R.O. 709(I)/2025, is aimed at streamlining the process for generating and transmitting electronic invoices, covering a wide range of businesses including importers, manufacturers, and wholesalers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs).

The initiative applies to entities involved in the bulk import and wholesale distribution of FMCGs, which are required to generate electronic invoices in line with FBR’s digital system. The system integration is mandatory for all businesses in this category, including wholesalers, dealers, and distributors.

The new regulation follows earlier requirements from February 2024 for FMCG importers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and wholesalers-retailers to transmit sales tax invoices electronically. This step is part of the FBR’s broader effort to enhance tax compliance and transparency in business transactions.

News Desk
News Desk

