Nepra transfers transmission licence from NTDC to new Independent System and Market Operator

Move represents a pivotal step towards establishing a competitive private power market in the country

By Monitoring Desk
ID:79132618

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted approval for the transfer of the transmission and market operation licence from the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to the newly formed Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) of Pakistan (Guarantee) Limited, The News reported.  

This new entity is a merger of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), the Market Operator, and the National Power Control Centre (NPCC), the System Operator.

The move represents a pivotal step towards establishing a competitive private power market in Pakistan, marking a significant shift in the structure of the country’s energy sector. 

Officials from Nepra stated that the approval of this licence transfer is part of a broader plan to introduce a competitive wholesale electricity market, known as the competitive trading bilateral contract market (CTBCM). 

This change is expected to bring a new regulatory framework to the power sector, aiming to enhance efficiency and competition in the energy market.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

