Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan sees $167 million in T-bill outflows in April as foreign investor confidence declines

T-bill investments totaled $1.168 billion, but divestments reached $1.355 billion, resulting in a net outflow of $187 million from July 2024 to April 2025

By Monitoring Desk
  • Sharp drop in interest rates, trade tensions, and geopolitical risks contribute to continued foreign sell-off

Pakistan’s short-term local government bonds saw continued outflows in April, marking the second consecutive month of net withdrawals, as foreign investors grew increasingly cautious due to a sharp decline in interest rates, trade tensions, and rising geopolitical risks.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that while foreign investors initially invested $5.023 million in treasury bills until April 18, they later withdrew $172.3 million, resulting in a net outflow of $167.3 million for the month. 

From July 1, 2024, to April 18, 2025, the total amount invested in T-bills was $1.168 billion, while divestments totaled $1.355 billion, leading to a net outflow of $187 million.

Market experts said that foreign investor confidence had steadily declined, with outflows reaching $197.4 million in March 2025 and $164.9 million in April (up to the 11th). 

They attributed the continued selling to factors such as profit-taking, a 10 percentage point reduction in interest rates, concerns over the rupee’s depreciation, and geopolitical uncertainties, including the ongoing trade war risks. 

Experts have warned that heightened concerns over potential escalations in tensions between India and Pakistan are contributing to uncertainty, further affecting investor sentiment. 

Additionally, US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs in early April added to global economic uncertainties. While the heaviest tariffs were temporarily halted, a 10 percent blanket duty remains, along with a 145 percent tariff on China, the US’s largest trading partner.

In response to these challenges, the SBP kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 12 percent in March, citing risks from volatile food and energy prices, as well as external account pressures. 

However, the central bank also acknowledged the ongoing decline in inflation, with sufficient real interest rates expected to support future economic recovery. Analysts expect the SBP to reduce the policy rate by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent during its next policy meeting on Monday.

Previous article
India closes airspace to Pakistan airlines as tensions rise
Next article
Pakistan imports $468.248 million worth of tea in first nine months of FY2024-25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

India closes airspace to Pakistan airlines as tensions rise

Impact on Pakistan's airlines is expected to be smaller than on India's, as only PIA uses Indian airspace for flights to Kuala Lumpur; ban will be in effect from April 30 to May 23

Kia Picanto price increased by Rs90,000 from May 1, 2025

Nepra transfers transmission licence from NTDC to new Independent System and Market Operator

Bureaucratic hurdles, internal rifts jeopardising future of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.