Pakistani firm launches AI system to automate cross-border trade

AI-driven trade assistant aims to save $36 billion and protect 3 million jobs by digitising outdated workflows

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani technology company has unveiled AI Faceless Operations, a fully automated, round-the-clock system aimed at digitising and streamlining cross-border trade. The solution addresses critical inefficiencies in Pakistan’s trade sector, which currently incurs an estimated annual loss of $36 billion due to an outdated, paper-based process, placing up to 3 million jobs at risk.

The company, Galaxefi, has developed a multilingual, AI-powered virtual assistant that enables users to manage trade operations via simple voice or chat commands. The assistant can automatically populate shipment details, generate customs and regulatory documentation, provide real-time cargo tracking, and issue alerts in case of delays or exceptions.

In a statement, Galaxefi said the system is designed to operate without human oversight, making it ideal for uninterrupted logistical and support service. The AI agents allow businesses—particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and logistics providers to handle peak-season demand without the need to expand human resources.

Asif Pervez, Founder and CEO of Galaxefi, said the technology is built to empower Pakistani exporters and service providers with global-standard capabilities, reduce reliance on manual workflows, and enable seamless integration into modern supply chains.

“This faceless approach to resource management not only improves operational efficiency but also significantly reduces costs,” he said. “As Pakistan moves toward digital trade, there is a growing need for a hands-free solution that never sleeps. AI Faceless Operations lets companies focus on growth, not paperwork.”

According to Galaxefi, the system can accelerate processing times by up to 70 percent, reduce overhead, and facilitate hands-free trade operations 24/7.

