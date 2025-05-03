Sign inSubscribe
Govt to set Rs14.3 trillion revenue target for FY25-26, with Rs500 billion in new taxes

Finance Minister Aurangzeb to present budget proposals as IMF review of fiscal goals approaches

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government is aiming for a new tax target of Rs14.3 trillion for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase of Rs2 trillion over the revised target for the current fiscal year, The Express Tribune reported.

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government anticipates that additional measures worth at least Rs500 billion will be necessary.

The Finance Ministry has already begun working on finalising the specific steps needed to make the Rs14.3 trillion target feasible. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to present the budget on June 2 or June 3, ahead of the Eid holidays.

This new tax target would represent 11% of Pakistan’s projected GDP for the coming fiscal year.

According to a senior official from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), while the target figure might be adjusted depending on the size of the economy, the 11% of GDP will remain the central benchmark.

However, the Rs14.3 trillion target is still tentative, pending approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will review the country’s fiscal goals during its visit to Pakistan starting on May 14.

This target is 16% higher than the Rs12.3 trillion target for the current fiscal year, which was lowered due to slower inflation and economic growth. Originally, the government had set a target of nearly Rs13 trillion for FY24, which was adjusted downward to Rs12.3 trillion, still representing 10.6% of the GDP.

To meet the new tax target for the upcoming fiscal year, the government will likely need to introduce additional tax measures worth Rs500 billion, over and above the Rs1.3 trillion in new taxes already imposed this year. These taxes, primarily impacting the salaried class, were implemented to help meet the current year’s revised target.

Despite these efforts, the FBR is facing a shortfall of Rs830 billion, pointing to a weakened capacity of the economy to support further tax increases without broadening the tax base.

FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial has warned that next year’s budget will be challenging in terms of meeting tax collection targets, signaling that further taxation measures will be introduced to address the shortfall and manage the fiscal deficit.

