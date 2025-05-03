IMF declines India’s request to revisit Pakistan’s loan, board to meet on May 9

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not accepted India’s reported request to revisit Pakistan’s ongoing loan arrangements, reaffirming its schedule to proceed with the first review of the program as planned.

According to IMF representative Mahir Binici, the Fund’s Executive Board is set to convene on May 9 to assess Pakistan’s performance under the current Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), in line with the already issued press release.

In addition to the review, Pakistan’s proposal for a new climate resilience and financing program will also be taken up during the board meeting. The country is seeking additional support to help mitigate climate vulnerabilities and strengthen economic stability.