IBM plans to expand AI sales with new tools for managing AI agents

IBM on Tuesday announced new tools designed to help customers manage AI agents across their key business applications, positioning itself for increased sales in the competitive artificial intelligence sector.

CEO Arvind Krishna highlighted the company’s strategy to integrate AI agents from various providers, including Salesforce, Workday, and Adobe, and enable customers to build their own AI agents for specific use cases with IBM’s assistance.

“We help our clients integrate. We want to meet them where they are,” Krishna said ahead of IBM’s annual Think conference.

The tools, which allow customers to create their own AI agents in under five minutes, leverage IBM’s Granite family of AI models, along with alternatives from Meta Platforms and Mistral. Krishna emphasized that customer interest in using different AI models for various tasks would drive demand for IBM’s solutions, particularly following the company’s $6 billion in business built on ChatGPT-like generative AI.

Although IBM remains a smaller player in the cloud market compared to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, its technology is tailored for clients seeking multiple cloud options or using their own infrastructure to manage data. Krishna noted that these new tools would accelerate growth in IBM’s AI offerings.

Additionally, IBM announced plans in April to invest $150 billion in the United States over the next five years, which will include the production of quantum computers alongside its long-standing mainframe manufacturing. Krishna expressed confidence in a robust market for mainframe computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technology.

The company’s focus on advanced technologies and the reduction in regulations under the Trump administration, Krishna stated, would support future economic growth.