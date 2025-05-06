PEMRA hosts pre-bid conference for DTH licenses

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) held a pre-bid conference at its headquarters in Islamabad, offering key insights into the upcoming Direct-to-Home (DTH) license awards in Pakistan.

The session provided potential applicants with an in-depth briefing on eligibility requirements, bidding methodology, and the overall licensing process, according to a news release. Senior PEMRA officials, including EDG (Licensing-Broadcast) Wakeel Khan, DG (DTH) Rahat Ali, DG (Operations-Distribution) Nasir Ayub, and Director (Operations-Broadcast) Umair Azim, addressed several inquiries from prospective bidders.

Attendees acknowledged the importance of the initiative, recognizing it as a strategic move for the growth of Pakistan’s media sector. However, some participants requested an extension of the current application deadline.

PEMRA also emphasized the considerable market potential for DTH services in Pakistan, noting that the sector has the capacity to attract substantial investment and create significant employment opportunities nationwide.

The advertisement for the DTH licenses was published on April 20, 2025, and the deadline for submitting proposals is set for May 20, 2025.