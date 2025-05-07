PSX drops over 6,500 points amid Pakistan-India tit-for-tat measures

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a worst decline on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 6,500 points in the first few minutes of trading, following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India and tit for tat measures against each other last night.

According to the PSX website, the PSX’s benchmark index plunged by 6560.82 points or 5.78% to 107,007.68 by 9:30 AM, marking a significant market reaction to the escalating conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The sell-off was widespread, with major sectors, including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refineries, all facing heavy losses.

Key stocks, such as OGDC, PPL, POL, HUBCO, SNGPL, and SSGC, also traded in the red.

The market began to recover later, and by 10:12 am, the KSE-100 Index was at 111,249.05, down by 2,319.45 points, or 2.04%.

The dramatic market movement came as military tensions between Pakistan and India flared. At least eight Pakistanis were reported martyred, and 35 others injured in Indian missile strikes targeting multiple locations in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, as confirmed by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, the Pakistan military shot down five Indian Air Force jets, as announced by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The violence, which has led to the most severe clashes in years, has further heightened investor uncertainty, contributing to the market’s steep decline.

The situation also caught the attention of global leaders, with US President Donald Trump calling the Indian strikes a “shame” during a press conference.

The KSE-100 Index closed lower by 534 points on Tuesday, settling at 113,568.51. This loss wiped out nearly 1,000 points that had been gained during the day’s earlier trading session.

Meanwhile, global markets reacted positively to trade developments between the US and China, with US stock futures and Chinese markets rising. S&P 500 futures gained about 0.9%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index increased by 1.7%.

The Chinese government also announced measures to support financial markets, including a 10 basis point cut in its benchmark interest rate and a reduction in bank reserve requirements, signaling coordinated efforts to stabilize the economy.