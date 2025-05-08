Indian fighter jets downed by Pakistan cost around $963 million 

The Indian fighter jets shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had a combined cost of approximately $963.38 million, or Rs271.67 billion, according to a research report by a private media network.

Pakistan’s military reported the downing of five Indian Air Force planes, including three much-hyped French-made Rafale jets, one Russian MiG-29, and one Su-30 fighter on Wednesday night.

According to the report, the price breakdown indicates that each Rafale jet, which India procured at a cost of $288 million, brought the total cost of the three Rafales shot down to $865.38 million (Rs244.04 billion).

Meanwhile, the MiG-29, which had a procurement cost of $48 million per unit in 2020, amounted to $48 million per jet, totaling around $48 million (Rs13.54 billion) for the unit downed.

The Su-30 fighter, valued at $50 million per aircraft, was also taken down by Pakistan’s military, bringing its cost to approximately $50 million (Rs14.1 billion).

These aircraft were part of India’s significant defense expenditure. A recent report from Indian media outlets and Bulgarian Military sources revealed that India had signed a $7.5 billion deal with France on April 28, 2025, to acquire 26 more Rafale aircraft, marking one of the largest defense agreements between the two countries.

This deal raised the cost of each Rafale jet to approximately $288 million (Pakistani Rs81.345 billion), reinforcing the immense value of the aircraft involved in the recent skirmish.

The MiG-29s were part of a deal valued at around $1 billion, according to the Indian Defence Ministry, which had approved the procurement of 21 MiG-29 aircraft.

As reported by the Moscow Times on July 3, 2020, the unit cost for each MiG-29 was about $48 million, or Rs13.54 billion per aircraft. This high-value loss of advanced military technology comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.