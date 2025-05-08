Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

UK to purchase $10 billion worth of Boeing planes in new bilateral trade deal

Details of the deal remain unclear, as Boeing's UK backlog continues to grow, with supply chain challenges persisting.

By Reuters

The United Kingdom will purchase $10 billion worth of Boeing planes as part of a new bilateral trade deal between the UK and the United States, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Thursday. However, the specifics of the deal were not fully disclosed, and Lutnick indicated that it was a private-sector purchase, leaving the airline involved to reveal further details.

This deal would add to the UK’s already significant backlog with Boeing, which includes 149 planes in total, according to Boeing’s published backlog. The exact type of planes involved in the deal remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the purchase will consist of firm orders or options. Boeing declined to comment on the deal.

The UK’s current backlog with Boeing consists of 109 planes ordered by airlines and 40 by a leasing company, totaling an estimated value of over $12 billion. Despite the growing demand, Boeing has faced supply chain challenges, which have delayed deliveries. The company is working to ramp up production of its popular 737 MAX jet to 38 per month this year, after experiencing difficulties in 2024 that resulted in a leadership change and a quality crisis.

Previous article
Gulf stock markets mixed as earnings and trade talks weigh on investor sentiment
Next article
Pakistan’s largest U.S. soybean purchase in nearly three years signals return to genetically engineered imports
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FCCI President urges tariff reforms in meeting with Commerce Minister

Rehan Naseem Bharara calls for export-oriented trade associations' representation in policy-making boards during meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce.

Reliance withdraws trademark bid for military operation name after backlash

SBP reserves gain momentum with $118m weekly rise

Flight operations suspended at Karachi airport until midnight amid security concerns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.