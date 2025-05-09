Sign inSubscribe
Mari Energies announces gas discovery at Soho-1 Well in Sindh

Company reports a significant gas discovery at Soho-1 well in the Sujawal Block, with gas flowing at impressive rates.

By News Desk

Mari Energies Limited has announced a major gas discovery at the Soho-1 exploratory well located in the Sujawal Block of Sindh Province. The discovery, made in the Lower Goru (Massive Sand) Formation, marks a significant step forward for the company in the region.

According to a notification by the company, the test results for the Lower Goru Formation show gas flow rates of 30.01 MMSCFD at a wellhead pressure of 1,482.5 psig with a choke size of 64/64”. Additionally, a second choke size of 32/64” resulted in a gas flow rate of 18.84 MMSCFD at a pressure of 3,447.8 psig.

Mari Energies, which operates the Sujawal Block with a 100% working interest, noted that this is the first gas discovery in the Lower Goru formation in the area. 

The company further stated that further testing of additional formations at the site is underway to fully assess the well’s potential.

This discovery could pave the way for additional exploration opportunities in the region, particularly in the Massive Sand formations, which have faced challenges in the past.

News Desk
News Desk

