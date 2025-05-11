Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Cotton sowing in Punjab reaches 2.2 million acres

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab announces a special incentive package to transform Bahawalpur Division into a dedicated "Cotton Valley"

By Monitoring Desk

MULTAN: Cotton has been cultivated on over 2.2 million acres in Punjab, falling short of the 3.5 million-acre target aimed at boosting national exports.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, made this announcement during a review meeting on cotton cultivation at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture in Multan.

Sahu emphasized that the final phase of cotton sowing would continue until May 25. He also announced a special incentive package to transform Bahawalpur Division into a dedicated “Cotton Valley.”

Efforts to select model cotton farms and ensure consistent canal water supply to cotton-growing regions are also underway. The Agriculture Department has issued specific guidelines for farmers to help manage early-sown cotton.

