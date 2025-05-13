Sign inSubscribe
Governance

CCP fines Al-Ghazi Tractors Rs40m for false diesel savings claim

Regulator finds tractor maker guilty of misleading advertisement

By News Desk


ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs40 million on Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) for misleading consumers with a false fuel efficiency claim in a prominent newspaper advertisement.

The advertisement, which appeared in January 2022, claimed that AGTL’s New Holland tractor models offered “up to 30% extra diesel savings compared to any competitor’s tractors.” The company cited the Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI), Multan as the source of this assertion.

However, a CCP investigation revealed that AMRI never issued any report validating the 30% savings claim. On the contrary, AMRI had cautioned AGTL against misusing its name and asked the company to retract the advertisement. The referenced report had only compared AGTL’s tractor with one other manufacturer and contained no broad-based fuel efficiency comparisons. AMRI also clarified that the document merely included general energy-saving guidelines and was not a certification of any model’s performance.

Despite AMRI’s objection, AGTL continued to promote the claim as universally applicable, prompting complaints from stakeholders and eventually leading to the issuance of a show cause notice by the CCP in January 2024.

In its defense, AGTL challenged the notice, arguing that the Commission had neither conducted a formal inquiry nor accurately interpreted the advertisement. However, the CCP bench — comprising Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed and Member Salman Amin — ruled that sufficient evidence existed to proceed under Section 30 of the Competition Act, which deals with deceptive marketing practices.

The Commission underscored the impact of such misleading claims on small farmers, who form the backbone of Pakistan’s agricultural sector. In many cases, a tractor represents a once-in-a-decade investment, and false claims about fuel efficiency can misguide their purchasing decisions, potentially worsening their already fragile financial circumstances.

Previous article
Oil prices rise, but supply concerns limit gains
Next article
Export-led growth inevitable for Pakistan’s economic stability: Aurangzeb
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

SSGC swings to Rs. 8.29 billion profit in FY24, up 1,092%...

Gas utility rebounds from last year's loss, stock price rises by over 7%, auditor flags doubtful receivables as key risk

Honda forecasts 59% profit decline due to U.S. tariffs

Denmark launches world’s first commercial-scale e-methanol plant

Samsung unveils slimmest flagship phone with advanced AI to outpace Apple

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.