China accuses U.S. of unfair restrictions on Huawei’s AI chip use

Chinese Ministry of Commerce says that such actions threaten the stability of global semiconductor supply chains

Huawei

China has criticized the United States for what it describes as the abuse of export control measures following new U.S. guidance warning companies against using Huawei’s Ascend AI chips.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated that such actions threaten the stability of global semiconductor supply chains and called on Washington to amend its practices.

At a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said China will take necessary steps to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises. The remarks came after the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on Tuesday cautioning that companies could violate U.S. export controls by utilizing Huawei’s Ascend chips.

These chips are among Huawei’s most advanced semiconductors and directly compete with offerings from U.S.-based Nvidia in the Chinese AI market.

