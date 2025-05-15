Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Govt approves fuel relief package for refineries, raises petroleum levy to Rs90/litre

Rs34bn refinery bailout to be funded by consumers amid rising fiscal pressure; petrol and diesel prices set to increase further

By Ahmad Ahmadani

The federal government has approved a substantial financial relief package to rescue oil refineries and marketing companies from a worsening financial crisis—placing an additional burden on fuel consumers.

According to sources, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has sanctioned an increase of Rs12 per litre in the petroleum levy, raising it to Rs90 per litre. This move is expected to generate Rs34 billion in additional revenue from consumers.

Following this approval, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) will rise by Rs1.87 per litre, which will be collected from consumers over a 12-month period.

Furthermore, the Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will now be authorised to increase the levy further, subject to formal approval from the Prime Minister.

Sources also stated that the Rs34 billion compensation package for refineries has been formulated to offset their estimated annual losses stemming from the non-recoverable input sales tax on petroleum products, which have been classified as tax-exempt for the current fiscal year.

Payments to the refineries will be made by adjusting the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) charges, which are built into the consumer price of petroleum products, they added.

The sources further said that this relief package has come in response to mounting pressure from stakeholders across the oil supply chain, who have raised concerns over unsustainable operating costs and delayed reimbursements.

It is also learned from sources that the government is considering imposing a General Sales Tax (GST) of 3% to 5% on petroleum products in the upcoming federal budget.

However, the decision to raise margins for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and fuel dealers has been deferred for now, pending consultation with the Prime Minister.

It is relevant to note that the Petroleum Division, in its summary titled “Settlement of Financial Issues of Refineries and OMCs” submitted for the consideration and approval of the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), had proposed an increase in OMC margins on petrol and diesel by Rs1.13 per litre, with an identical increase of Rs1.13 per litre planned for dealers.

Currently, the government is already charging a record-high petroleum levy of Rs78 per litre on petrol and diesel, and the latest measures are likely to raise it even further.

The move comes amid growing fiscal pressures and the need to support the domestic oil supply chain, but it will increase costs for consumers already facing inflationary challenges.

Previous article
Musk took leased cars back so Tesla could use them as “robotaxis” Instead, Tesla sold them
Next article
Senate panel passes captive power plants levy bill to ease electricity costs
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at ahmad.ahmadani@pakistantoday.com.pk.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Huawei
Tech

China accuses U.S. of unfair restrictions on Huawei’s AI chip use

Chinese Ministry of Commerce says that such actions threaten the stability of global semiconductor supply chains

Oil prices plunge over 3% on hopes of U.S.-Iran nuclear deal

Dollar slides ahead of key U.S. retail sales data

Govt to enforce binding supply contracts between refineries and OMCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.