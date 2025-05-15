Pakistan, Azerbaijan expand railway and agricultural ties in high-level Baku meetings

In a bid to deepen economic and technical cooperation, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani held key meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials in Baku on Thursday, focusing on expanding joint efforts in railway infrastructure and agriculture.

In talks with Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, the two sides emphasized the importance of advancing mutual collaboration in railway development. Rustamov conveyed Azerbaijan’s full support and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening ties in this strategic sector.

Both officials agreed to maintain a continued dialogue on expanding cooperation in rail transport, setting the stage for future engagements.

Later, in a separate meeting with Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, Kayani extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan, and the people of Pakistan for Azerbaijan’s consistent support during recent tensions with India.

The meeting saw both sides commit to bolstering agricultural cooperation, including closer collaboration between private agri-businesses from both nations. They also agreed to explore new trade and investment opportunities across agricultural and related sectors.

A joint commitment was made to deepen agricultural research collaboration, especially in the development of high-quality seed varieties.

Highlighting the enduring nature of Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties, Kayani said that regular high-level interactions reflect the deepening strategic and fraternal relationship between the two countries.

Deputy Minister Jafarov conveyed his best wishes for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked Kayani for visiting Azerbaijan, reaffirming mutual interest in stronger bilateral ties.