Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Flydubai launches Peshawar-Dubai route, enhances air connectivity

Inaugural flight lands at Bacha Khan International Airport with 164 passengers

By News Desk

Flydubai’s first flight landed at Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday night, marking the launch of a new air route between Peshawar and Dubai. The flight carried 164 passengers and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute at the airport.

A modest cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the occasion, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA). 

The first return flight departed for Dubai early Friday morning at 2:20 am with 184 passengers on board.

Flydubai will operate seven flights weekly from Peshawar, a move expected to improve connectivity between the region and key destinations in the Gulf and Europe.

Previous article
US sanctions 19 Pakistani firms over strategic programme links, govt denies allegations
Next article
India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus river project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.