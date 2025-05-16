Flydubai launches Peshawar-Dubai route, enhances air connectivity

Flydubai’s first flight landed at Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday night, marking the launch of a new air route between Peshawar and Dubai. The flight carried 164 passengers and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute at the airport.

A modest cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the occasion, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The first return flight departed for Dubai early Friday morning at 2:20 am with 184 passengers on board.

Flydubai will operate seven flights weekly from Peshawar, a move expected to improve connectivity between the region and key destinations in the Gulf and Europe.