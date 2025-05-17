Govt set to approve national electric vehicle policy next week

The National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy is expected to receive approval from the prime minister next week before being sent to the federal cabinet for final endorsement and implementation, Dawn reported.

Following consultations with key stakeholders, the Ministry of Industries has submitted the draft policy, which aims for over 30 percent of new vehicles introduced in Pakistan by 2030 to be electric. The policy proposes subsidies of Rs50,000 for electric motorcycles and Rs200,000 for three-wheelers (rickshaws), with a total subsidy budget of Rs4 billion.

It also includes measures to support the development of EV infrastructure such as charging stations.

On Thursday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan met with a delegation from COMSATS to discuss the progress of electric vehicle technology and motorcycle retrofitting efforts in the country.

The meeting was attended by Industries and Production Secretary Saif Anjum, COMSATS Executive Director Nafees Zakaria, and Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

Mr Akhtar highlighted the economic and environmental advantages electric vehicles could bring to Pakistan, reaffirming the government’s dedication to advancing clean energy and sustainable transportation in line with the prime minister’s vision for a greener, more resilient economy.