Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt set to approve national electric vehicle policy next week

Draft policy targets 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030 with subsidies for EVs and charging infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

The National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy is expected to receive approval from the prime minister next week before being sent to the federal cabinet for final endorsement and implementation, Dawn reported. 

Following consultations with key stakeholders, the Ministry of Industries has submitted the draft policy, which aims for over 30 percent of new vehicles introduced in Pakistan by 2030 to be electric. The policy proposes subsidies of Rs50,000 for electric motorcycles and Rs200,000 for three-wheelers (rickshaws), with a total subsidy budget of Rs4 billion. 

It also includes measures to support the development of EV infrastructure such as charging stations.

On Thursday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar Khan met with a delegation from COMSATS to discuss the progress of electric vehicle technology and motorcycle retrofitting efforts in the country. 

The meeting was attended by Industries and Production Secretary Saif Anjum, COMSATS Executive Director Nafees Zakaria, and Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

Mr Akhtar highlighted the economic and environmental advantages electric vehicles could bring to Pakistan, reaffirming the government’s dedication to advancing clean energy and sustainable transportation in line with the prime minister’s vision for a greener, more resilient economy.

Previous article
India cuts ties with Turkey, Azerbaijan firms amid strained ties over Pakistan conflict
Next article
SECP issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

India cuts ties with Turkey, Azerbaijan firms amid strained ties over...

Adani Group-operated Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports cancel ground handling contracts with Turkish firm Çelebi; Air India pushes to end wet lease with Turkish counterpart; Confederation of All India Traders calls for boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani products and travel

Govt to auction obsolete state-owned power plants on May 19

Pakistan’s port charges highest in region, weighing down Gwadar’s growth: report

Gold price in Pakistan for today, May 17, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.