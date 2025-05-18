Sign inSubscribe
Govt to unveil new industrial policy to join world’s top 20 economies

SAPM says that the policy follows the successful “Banyan Al-Marsous” operation, paving the way for economic stability and reforms

By Monitoring Desk

FAISALABAD: The federal government is preparing to unveil a new industrial policy aimed at propelling Pakistan into the ranks of the world’s top 20 economies, announced Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production.

He made the statement while representing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FCCI) 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

The policy comes in the wake of the successful “Banyan Al-Marsous” operation, which government officials say has paved the way for renewed economic stability and reforms.

Khan underscored Faisalabad’s strategic industrial importance, assuring that serious efforts are underway to address longstanding issues faced by the city’s business community.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharadah welcomed the announcement but stressed the urgent need for tangible improvements in infrastructure and business facilitation. He called for the immediate establishment of a modern international airport near Faisalabad to accommodate foreign investors and industrial workers, particularly those affiliated with the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Additionally, Bharadah urged the creation of a dedicated cargo complex in the city, which could handle up to 25,000 tons of exports annually. He also pushed for the expansion of the Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad motorway into a six-lane highway to improve logistics efficiency.

Among other demands, the FCCI president highlighted the need for a passport office within the Chamber premises to streamline travel documentation for exporters and business professionals. He also raised concerns about the classification of imported chemicals under the outdated 1934 DPL (Declared List of Petroleum) Act, requesting a review of the regulatory framework.

The upcoming policy is expected to focus on improving ease of doing business, enhancing export infrastructure, and attracting foreign investment to industrial hubs like Faisalabad.

