Pakistan’s Basmati rice exports fall to fiscal year low in April

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Basmati rice exports dropped to just 43,895 tons in April 2025, the lowest monthly figure in the ongoing fiscal year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The sharp decline followed a record-breaking 100,780 tons exported in February, despite the month having only 28 days.

The April slump was primarily linked to the temporary closure of the Iran border, a key route for Basmati rice shipments. Exports to Iran have since rebounded in May, offering some recovery momentum.

Cumulative Basmati exports for the first 10 months of fiscal year 2024-25 (July–April) rose to 707,875 tons, a 15% increase from 612,126 tons in the same period last year. In contrast, non-Basmati rice exports dipped slightly to 4,390,333 tons from 4,474,855 tons during the comparable period, with intense price-based competition from India weighing on performance.

Overall rice exports remained largely unchanged year-on-year at 5.08 million tons, reflecting divergent trends in Basmati and non-Basmati categories.

Logistics disruptions also impacted trade in late April, when protests by Sindh nationalist groups on the Indus Highway over water distribution blocked truck traffic, causing backlogs at Karachi Port. While the demonstrations have since ended, traders remain wary of recurring supply chain issues.

Despite these setbacks, Basmati exports are expected to close the fiscal year on a strong note, driven by revived demand from Iran and stable imports from Gulf markets, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan remains one of the world’s leading rice exporters, with key markets including Iran, China, East Africa, and the Middle East. While India continues to dominate the non-Basmati segment globally, Pakistan’s Basmati rice retains a premium niche due to its distinctive aroma and grain quality.

Looking ahead, exporters are monitoring monsoon patterns and global price movements, both of which could significantly shape the outlook for Pakistan’s rice trade in the next fiscal year.