Petroleum minister assures full support to local, foreign investors

Ali Pervaiz Malik emphasizes the govt's efforts to create a business-friendly environment, including investor-focused tax and regulatory policies

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Saturday assured American businesses in Pakistan that the government is committed to providing full support to both local and foreign investors.

Malik, who previously served as minister of state for finance, met with a delegation of more than 25 member companies of the American Business Forum (ABF) in Lahore. The group included U.S. firms operating in Pakistan.

The minister thanked Dr. Faisal Hashmi, vice president of ABF, and other members for arranging what he called a constructive dialogue. He emphasized the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment, including investor-focused tax and regulatory policies.

Malik said the government recognizes the need for a stable and enabling environment to retain investor confidence and attract more foreign direct investment and trade.

The session was chaired by Kamran Atta Khan, CEO of DuPont Operations in Pakistan and president of ABF. He and the ABF Board of Directors praised Malik’s proactive engagement with the business community and the government’s approach of working with businesses as partners.

In his closing remarks, Hashmi thanked the minister for his continued willingness to address the concerns of the business community and for his collaborative approach.

