Turkiye aims to deepen ties with Pakistan across multiple sectors

Turkiye and Pakistan will deepen cooperation in defence, tourism, business, agriculture, and education, said Turkiye Ambassador

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Turkiye and Pakistan are set to deepen cooperation across key sectors including defence, tourism, business, agriculture, and higher education, said Turkiye Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The ambassador highlighted the strong historical ties between the two countries and called for a unified approach to unlock the full potential of bilateral trade and economic relations.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad praised Turkiye’s support during critical times, noting Ankara’s provision of a warship to the Pakistan Navy and supply of drones to bolster Pakistan’s defence capabilities. The meeting underscored growing collaboration aimed at expanding economic and strategic partnerships.

