Indian retailers, consumers launch boycott of Turkish products amid rising tensions over Pakistan support

Small Indian grocery stores and leading online fashion retailers are boycotting a wide range of Turkish products, including chocolates, coffee, jams, cosmetics, and clothing, as anger grows over Turkey’s backing of Pakistan in the ongoing conflict with India.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan showed solidarity with Pakistan following India’s military strikes responding to an Islamist attack in Kashmir. Cross-border fighting lasted four days before a ceasefire was declared.

On Monday, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which supplies 13 million small grocery outlets, announced an “indefinite and total boycott” of all goods originating from Turkey. This move impacts categories like chocolates, wafers, jams, biscuits, and skincare items.

Several Indian fashion platforms, including Flipkart’s Myntra and Reliance’s AJIO, have removed numerous Turkish apparel brands. Myntra delisted Turkish brands such as Trendyol, LC Waikiki, and Mavi, citing “national interest,” without Walmart’s direct involvement. AJIO also pulled brands like Trendyol, Koton, and LC Waikiki, attributing the removals to “national sentiments.”

Neither Flipkart, Reliance Retail, nor the Turkish brands involved responded to requests for comment.

India has not mandated a boycott, and its $2.7 billion annual imports from Turkey largely consist of mineral fuels and precious metals. Still, the consumer-led boycott is significant—AICPDF estimates the ban affects around 20 billion rupees ($234 million) in food product imports, while apparel imports from Turkey were valued at $81 million last year.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, India’s major apple-producing state, announced plans to seek a ban on apple imports from Turkey, worth about $60 million last year.

Adding to the tensions, Flipkart recently suspended bookings for flights, hotels, and holiday packages to Turkey, citing solidarity with India’s national interest and sovereignty. Indian travelers have canceled planned trips to Turkey, and New Delhi revoked security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi.

Reuters also reported that Air India is lobbying officials to block IndiGo’s lease agreement with Turkish Airlines, citing business impact and security concerns due to Turkey’s support for Pakistan.