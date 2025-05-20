Pakistan to fast-track Chinese healthcare investment, deepen medical ties

In a significant development for Pakistan’s health sector, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal announced on Tuesday that the government will offer full facilitation to Chinese investments in healthcare.

During a meeting with China’s Health Minister in Geneva, Kamal reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in medicine and public health, particularly through collaboration in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). He assured the Chinese delegation that Pakistan will provide comprehensive support to Chinese experts working in this domain.

Both ministers agreed to deepen cooperation across the broader health sector.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential, Kamal said the country has robust capabilities in the local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic equipment.

To enhance coordination, Pakistan will establish a dedicated desk for Chinese companies at the National Institute of Health (NIH). An official notification to this effect is expected soon.

In response, the Chinese Health Minister welcomed Pakistan’s proposals and agreed to appoint a focal person to coordinate efforts with Pakistani authorities. China also pledged to provide critical APIs and vaccines, particularly those currently in short supply in Pakistan.

Minister Kamal was commended by his Chinese counterpart for his proactive engagement and consistent follow-up in boosting healthcare collaboration between the two countries.