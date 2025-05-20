Sign inSubscribe
SIFC facilitates $2.3 billion in foreign investment since inception, NA informed

Special Investment Facilitation Council credited for removing barriers to investment

By News Desk
SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

The government informed the National Assembly that since the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in June 2023, Pakistan has recorded foreign investment inflows of approximately $2.3 billion through the State Bank of Pakistan from July 2023 to June 2024.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry highlighted SIFC’s role in boosting foreign government investment by removing obstacles faced by global investors and moving towards automation to streamline processes. He also linked SIFC’s actions to countering Indian proxies in sensitive regions, which he said led to increased tensions.

The Ministry of Climate Change reported that Pakistan ranks first on the 2025 Climate Risk Index by Germanwatch due to the devastating 2022 floods. The floods affected 33 million people across 94 districts, caused over 1,700 deaths, displaced 7.6 million, and resulted in losses of around $30 billion.

In cybersecurity, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja informed the assembly that Pakistan has entered the top tier of the UN Global Cyber Security Index 2024, alongside nations like Singapore, the US, and Japan. 

This achievement follows recent reforms, capacity-building, and establishment of the National Cyber Emergency Response Team. The Pakistan Software Export Board currently registers over 20,700 IT and IT-enabled services companies, reflecting a growing sector.

The government pledged to continue fostering economic stability, climate resilience, and technological advancement through collaborative efforts with international partners.

News Desk
News Desk

