Power Cement to launch 7.5MW wind project by FY2026

Renewable energy share to reach 11% in company’s energy mix

By News Desk

Power Cement Limited has announced plans to establish a 7.5MW wind power project, expected to be operational by the fiscal year 2026, according to the company’s corporate briefing on Wednesday. 

The project will use Goldwind turbines with a capacity of 7,500 kW and will follow a rental model, similar to the firm’s existing solar energy agreements.

Once completed, wind energy will represent 11% of Power Cement’s total energy consumption. 

Currently, Power Cement generates 34% of its energy from Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS), 6% from solar power, and the remaining 60% from the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

Power Cement Limited, founded in 1981 and a part of the Arif Habib Group since 2010, operates its main factory in Nooriabad, Sindh. The company runs three manufacturing lines with a combined clinker production capacity of 10,700 tons per day and an annual cement production capacity of 3.37 million tons, making it one of the largest producers in southern Pakistan.

This wind project is part of a broader trend within Pakistan’s industrial sector toward renewable energy adoption, driven by the need to reduce energy costs and dependence on the national grid. 

