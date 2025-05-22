Prime minister, World Bank discuss $20bn development investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with a delegation from the World Bank, led by Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, to discuss the Bank’s development investment and cooperation in Pakistan.

The prime minister said the government is taking practical steps to maximize benefits from the World Bank’s investment under the Country Partnership Framework. He said the framework is expected to bring more than $20 billion in development financing to Pakistan.

He acknowledged the World Bank’s role as a key development partner and appreciated its assistance to the victims of the 2022 floods.

Anna Bjerde said the World Bank values its long-standing partnership with Pakistan. She thanked the prime minister for his role in supporting the Country Partnership Program and emphasized continued cooperation to achieve its outcomes.

She said Pakistan’s actions for macroeconomic stability had been noted within the World Bank and that the Country Partnership Framework is now being referred to internationally as the “Pakistan Model.” Bjerde said the Bank sees Pakistan’s partnership model as a reference point for future engagement in other countries.

The meeting was attended by World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Advisor Dr. Tauqir Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah, and other senior officials.