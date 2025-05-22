Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov met on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, with a particular focus on the energy sector and exploring new avenues for economic collaboration.

During the meeting, Malik expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support to Pakistan during its recent conflict with India, noting the enduring brotherly relations between the two nations. He conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s deep regard for Azerbaijan’s solidarity.

“Pakistan is thankful to its brotherly nations for standing with us during difficult times,” Malik said, emphasizing the need to expand cooperation in oil and gas exploration, energy trade, and investment.

Ambassador Farhadov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to enhancing economic and energy ties with Pakistan, underlining a shared goal of boosting energy connectivity and regional development.

“Azerbaijan greatly values its relationship with Pakistan, and we are committed to advancing our historic friendship through stronger economic partnerships,” Farhadov said.

Malik also announced his upcoming participation in Baku Energy Week, where he will represent Pakistan and engage with global energy leaders to attract investment and promote sustainable energy initiatives.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company, SOCAR Upstream, is in discussions with Pakistani stakeholders for potential collaboration in oil and gas exploration, which could open new opportunities for both countries.

Both sides agreed to accelerate talks on joint ventures and strategic energy projects. They expressed optimism that future cooperation would strengthen energy security and deliver mutual economic benefits.