Prime minister calls for gas sector reforms to reduce circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for further reforms in the gas sector to gradually reduce and eliminate circular debt.

He made the remarks while chairing a review meeting on gas supply and consumption in the country.

During the meeting, a long-term comprehensive plan on gas supply and consumption was presented to the prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the establishment of various blocks aimed at increasing domestic gas production and discovering new reserves. He emphasized that energy sector reforms remain a top government priority.

Officials also briefed the prime minister on the financial stability of the gas sector, long-term planning, and governance improvements.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials.