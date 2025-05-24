NAB recovers and disburses over Rs88bn in first quarter of 2025

ISLAMABAD — The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reported recoveries and disbursements exceeding Rs88 billion in the first quarter of 2025, spanning January to March, according to a press release issued Saturday. The amount includes Rs2.085 billion in direct recoveries and Rs86 billion in indirect recoveries related to public and private lands unlawfully transferred or occupied. The recovered sums have been returned to the affected entities, NAB said.

Among the indirect recoveries, NAB Balochistan reclaimed 340 acres of Chiltan Park land and 250 acres from the Forest Department, amounting to Rs6.45 billion. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured Rs560 million in a case involving officials from the University of Swabi, Revenue, and Forest departments.

NAB Lahore accounted for the largest chunk, recovering Rs70.87 billion across three major housing cases: Employees Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Employees Cooperative Housing Society, and Sarwar Omega Villas. NAB Multan retrieved Rs13 million from the GFS 7 Wonders Housing Scheme, while NAB Sukkur recovered 610 acres of National Highway Authority (NHA) land valued at Rs8.53 billion.

As part of direct disbursements, NAB transferred Rs9.72 million to the federal government, Rs10.80 million to provincial governments, and Rs73.51 million to various departments and financial institutions. Additionally, Rs19.90 billion was returned directly to 19,105 victims of various scams.

This included Rs1.168 billion to 11,855 affectees of the Eden Housing case, Rs405 million to 989 victims of SHG and related schemes, Rs111 million to 496 victims of the Arain City case, and Rs72 million to 4,778 individuals affected by the National House Building and Road Development Corporation scam. Other payouts were made in cases such as Toyota Motors Gujranwala, Gulshan-e-Rehman, THG, Gilani Housing Corporation, Ahmed City Housing Scheme, and additional smaller scams.

The bureau stated that total recoveries since its inception have now reached Rs6.236 trillion, with Rs3.92 trillion—roughly 63%—recovered over the past 18 months. These figures include recoveries achieved through plea bargains, voluntary returns, and settlements with individuals and entities.