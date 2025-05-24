Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Assembly passes IMF-backed captive power levy bill ahead of budget

Bill aims to provide legal foundation for grid levy on supply of natural gas or imported LNG to industrial captive power plants

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly passed the Off the Grid (Captive Power Plants) Levy Bill, 2025, through a supplementary agenda and without any debate. The bill, which aims to provide a legal foundation for the grid levy on the supply of natural gas or imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to industrial captive power plants (CPPs), was introduced by Minister for Petroleum Division Ali Pervaiz, Dawn reported. 

The bill, introduced after the House suspended its rules, swiftly passed through all required stages in one day, just ahead of the presentation of the federal budget for the next fiscal year.

According to the report, the bill’s passage comes on the heels of the May 17 approval of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2024. 

It was presented following a report from the Standing Committee on Petroleum, chaired by Mustafa Mehmood, who had approved the bill in a meeting held minutes before the National Assembly session.

While the opposition challenged the ruling allowing the bill to be presented for passage, it faced a 99-44 vote defeat following a headcount.

During the Standing Committee on Petroleum meeting, Minister Pervaiz provided a detailed briefing on the Captive Power Levy Bill, explaining its importance in fulfilling Pakistan’s commitments under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pervaiz noted that the phase-out of captive power generation had been under consideration for some time, but its implementation had been delayed due to political and economic challenges. He emphasised that the goal of transitioning industries from captive power systems to the national grid was to optimise surplus electricity generation, improve efficiency in the power sector, and reduce financial pressures on the economy.

The minister assured the committee that the bill was crafted with input from a comprehensive consultation process and that protections for the industrial sector had been included to prevent disruptions to industrial operations. He also highlighted high electricity prices as a concern and stressed the need to meet public demand through grid supply.

The government had already implemented the policy through an ordinance earlier this year, which included a 23% increase in gas rates for industrial CPPs in March. 

The ordinance was set to expire, making it necessary for the government to secure parliamentary approval for the policy. Since it is a money bill, it did not require approval from the Senate, though the Senate’s finance committee did approve the bill on May 16 without offering any recommendations.

Previous article
Trump supports Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion bid for US Steel, shares jump 21%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Digital payments

SBP boosts transaction limits to promote digital payments in cattle markets...

Collaboration with 22 banks aims to increase cashless transactions and reduce reliance on cash during the peak livestock trading season at 54 key cattle markets in 21 districts 

Provinces owe Rs161 billion in electricity charges to federal government, Senate told

NEPRA approves seven-year tariff for K-Electric with adjusted return on equity

IMF official rejects claims Pakistan could use funds for cross-border violence 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.