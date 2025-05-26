EZ Shifa’s telemedicine initiative set for nationwide rollout

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal has expressed strong support for the national expansion of EZ Shifa’s “Digital Clinic” telemedicine initiative, calling it a revolutionary step in transforming healthcare access across Pakistan.

In a meeting with EZ Shifa’s Chief Technology Officer, the minister was briefed on the platform’s core features aimed at bridging critical healthcare gaps. Kamal lauded the innovation, stressing that “the implementation of telemedicine in the health sector will prove to be a revolutionary step.”

He noted that a large segment of the population is unable to reach hospitals and highlighted the need to strengthen Pakistan’s primary healthcare system. “Currently, 70% of patients bypass Basic Health Units and head straight to major hospitals. With telemedicine, we can reduce this burden and enhance the functionality of local health centers.”

Kamal emphasised leveraging widespread connectivity to deliver health services more effectively. “A medical consultation is now just a phone call away,” he said, adding that telemedicine will particularly benefit patients in underserved and remote areas.

The initiative, which will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership model, will involve transparent bidding to select technology partners. Kamal also revealed plans to integrate citizens’ medical records with their national identity cards for improved care coordination.

To support the effort, pharmaceutical companies will be encouraged to establish factory outlets to ensure streamlined medicine distribution. Kamal concluded, “We envision a future where healthcare reaches even the farthest corners of the country through digital means.”

EZShifa is a health technology company established in 2018 by a group of philanthropists, technologists, and entrepreneurs from the USA, UK, and Pakistan. The organisation aims to make healthcare accessible to everyone by leveraging cutting-edge technology to address issues plaguing primary healthcare in developing countries.

EZShifa’s Digital Clinic initiative focuses on deploying telemedicine kiosks across Pakistan, providing affordable and quality primary healthcare services to underserved communities.