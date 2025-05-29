Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Attock Cement confirms investor interest in stake divestment

PIGL to proceed with sale if commercially viable offer is received; Standard Chartered advising on process

By News Desk

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (PSX: ACPL) announced on Thursday that multiple potential investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the company and are expected to submit binding offers following the completion of due diligence.

The divestment is being pursued by Pharaon Investment Group Limited Holding (PIGL), the majority shareholder in Attock Cement. According to the company’s filing, PIGL remains committed to selling its stake, contingent on receiving a commercially acceptable offer.

To facilitate the transaction, Standard Chartered Bank has been appointed as the financial advisor for PIGL. The company also stated that it is working to ensure the process adheres fully to Pakistan’s takeover regulations.

Attock Cement added that it will continue to update the market as the divestment process progresses.

Previous article
Big bird foods to install 3MW solar power system at production facility
Next article
Salaried class alliance urges tax relief in upcoming budget
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

No more handouts: Leghari warns power firms to earn through efficiency

Federal government will file a review petition with NEPRA to reassess K-Electric’s tariff structure, says Minister for Power

NEPRA postpones Rs 1.27/unit hike under FCA of April

Salaried class alliance urges tax relief in upcoming budget

Big bird foods to install 3MW solar power system at production facility

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.