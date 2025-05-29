Sign inSubscribe
Big bird foods to install 3MW solar power system at production facility

Agreement signed with DSG Energy to cut energy costs and boost sustainability within three months

By News Desk

LAHORE: Big Bird Foods Limited has signed an agreement with DSG Energy for the installation of a 3-megawatt (MW) solar power system at its production facility, the company announced in a regulatory filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

DSG Energy is one of Pakistan’s leading providers of renewable energy solutions for the industrial sector, with over 600 MW of solar installations completed across the country. The firm has worked with several large domestic and multinational corporations, delivering customised solar energy systems for industries such as textiles, manufacturing, and food production.

The installation is expected to be completed within three months. Once operational, the solar system will allow Big Bird Foods to meet a substantial share of its energy needs through renewable sources. This shift is expected to result in considerable energy cost savings for the company and enhance its operational efficiency.

The initiative is part of Big Bird Foods’ broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and transition towards more sustainable energy use. No financial details of the deal were disclosed in the filing.

