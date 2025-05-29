Govt launches project to modernise Korangi Fish Harbour, aiming for $100 million in economic impact

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has unveiled a project to modernise the Korangi Fish Harbour (KOFHA) with the goal of generating more than $100 million in economic activity over the next five years. The initiative, led by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, is part of Pakistan’s broader effort to develop its blue economy and enhance the maritime sector.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that the project will involve strategic infrastructure improvements designed to increase seafood exports, create thousands of jobs, and boost operational efficiency.

The initiative is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs across sectors such as construction, logistics, fish processing, and fishing-related services, and to improve seafood processing capacity by 50%.

“This initiative will significantly contribute to Pakistan’s $375 billion GDP, strengthening the maritime economy and supporting long-term growth,” Chaudhry said.

A central aspect of the modernisation plan is the redesign of the fish auction hall, which will be equipped with modern facilities to improve efficiency, hygiene, and transparency. The upgraded hall will adhere to international food safety standards, facilitating higher levels of global seafood trade.

Additionally, the project includes the construction of a floating jetty to enhance vessel handling, reduce turnaround time, and accommodate increased fishing activity. The existing jetty will also undergo a comprehensive overhaul, integrating technology-driven solutions to improve accessibility and operations.

Sustainability is also a focus of the project, with upgrades planned to ensure marine biodiversity protection and the long-term viability of the fisheries sector.

Chaudhry emphasized that transforming the Korangi Fish Harbour into a model fisheries hub is a crucial step in unlocking Pakistan’s full maritime potential. “This is not just about infrastructure; it represents a commitment to realizing the full economic potential of our maritime resources,” he stated.