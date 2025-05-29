Pakistan unveils first government-backed strategic Bitcoin reserve

Pakistan has entered the global digital economy stage with the launch of its first government-backed strategic Bitcoin reserve, announced by Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

Bilal revealed the initiative during his keynote at Bitcoin Vegas 2025, addressing an audience that included prominent figures such as US Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr. The announcement was detailed in a statement from the Office of the SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto.

“This marks more than a policy shift; it is a national rebranding,” Bilal said. “I represent a generation that is online, on-chain, and unstoppable.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s digital potential, he noted the country hosts 40 million crypto wallets and boasts one of the world’s largest freelancer economies.

Bilal also introduced the creation of a national Bitcoin wallet to hold digital assets currently under state custody. These assets are not intended for sale or speculation but to serve as a sovereign reserve reflecting Pakistan’s long-term commitment to decentralized finance.

Recently, the government has allocated 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity in the initial phase to support Bitcoin mining and AI data centers, inviting sovereign miners, technology firms, and clean energy partners globally to participate. This leverages Pakistan’s underused power plants to fuel emerging industries.

The government also established the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) to regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Bilal addressed the challenges faced by both Pakistan and Bitcoin in public perception, emphasizing the country’s “talent, resilience, and vision.” He urged developers and investors to build digital financial solutions in Pakistan, including wallets for the unbanked and tokenized assets.

He also acknowledged US President Donald Trump’s role in easing regional tensions and supporting crypto adoption.

On May 26, Bilal bin Saqib was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto, with the status of a Minister of State. This move has been seen as a step forward in Pakistan’s push to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies into its digital economy.