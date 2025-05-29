PTCL to proceed with sale of prime Karachi property, bidding closes May 31

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has confirmed it will move forward with the sale of a key real estate asset located on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

The company recently invited bids from investors, setting the deadline for submissions as May 31, 2025. Due to significant interest from potential buyers, PTCL announced it will not extend the bidding period.

A company spokesperson said PTCL is fully authorised to monetise or sell its properties following all legal procedures and necessary approvals. Several assets that are no longer required for operational purposes have been cleared for sale after thorough legal review.

The property on offer is free of any encumbrances, legally owned by PTCL, and supported by complete documentation, ensuring a smooth transaction for prospective investors.