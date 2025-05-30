Food ministry directed to step up rice consignment inspections

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, chaired by MNA Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, has once again urged the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to strengthen administrative oversight of rice consignments, particularly in light of continued export disruptions.

The committee, which convened on Friday at the Parliament House, expressed dissatisfaction with the Food Ministry’s handling of recent issues surrounding rice exports—particularly those flagged by the European Union (EU) due to quality concerns.

During the session, the committee reviewed progress on key legislative initiatives and discussed urgent trade-related challenges. A significant portion of the meeting focused on prior disruptions in rice exports, with members emphasizing the urgent need for improved inspection protocols.

The Department of Plant Protection was specifically urged to enhance oversight measures, including the inspection of containers and related export procedures. Officials assured the committee that remedial actions were underway, with a commitment to minimizing, if not eliminating, future disruptions in rice shipments.

The committee also took up the matter of the suspension of SRO 760, which pertains to jewelry exports. The Chair clarified that the suspension was a decision of the Federal Cabinet, and any reinstatement would require Cabinet approval. However, interim relief for issues in the pipeline remained a priority, and the Ministry has already submitted requests for such relief.

In discussions related to incentives for food exporting companies, the committee acknowledged that a proposed incremental tax rebate could contribute to increased national revenue. It was decided that the matter would be referred to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further deliberation.

Additionally, the committee reviewed two legislative proposals: The Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by MNA Muhammad Mobeen Arif, and The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by MNA Usama Ahmed Mela. The committee resolved to form a sub-committee for a detailed review of both bills, which remain pending following the expiration of a previous sub-committee.

Looking ahead, the committee agreed to schedule a detailed briefing on the Pakistan National Tariff Policy during its next session. Members stressed that tax liberalization should not apply to finished goods and luxury items but rather focus on raw materials and machinery imports, which are essential for boosting industrial productivity and supporting national economic goals.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Muhammad Mobeen Arif, Usama Ahmed Mela, Shaista Pervaiz, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Muhammad Atif, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Kiran Haider, and Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi. MNAs Asad Alam Niazi, Rana Atif, Muhammad Ali Sarfaraz, Farhan Chishti, and Sharmila Sahiba Hishaam Faruqui (Special Invitee) participated virtually. Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Law and Justice, and Ministry of National Food Security and Research were also present.