Google begins direct online sales of hardware devices in India

Google has started direct online sales of its hardware devices in India, including Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds, marking a new step ahead of its planned launch of physical retail stores in the country.

The Alphabet-owned company now allows Indian consumers to purchase products directly through the official Google Store website, expanding beyond its current sales channels of authorized retailers and the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Apple, a major competitor in the premium smartphone segment, already sells directly to Indian customers and operates its own retail outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi, with plans to open more stores. Google is reportedly close to finalizing locations for its first physical stores in India, which would be its first outside the United States.

Google aims to replicate the retail strategy that has generated significant revenue for Apple by showcasing its products through dedicated stores. Pixel phones in India are priced between approximately $360 and $1,900, while Apple’s iPhones range from about $520 to $2,100.

Google has also begun local manufacturing of Pixel smartphones in India.

In 2024, Apple held a dominant position in India’s premium smartphone market, with an estimated 55% share of phones priced above $520, compared to Pixel’s 2% share, according to research firm Counterpoint. The Indian smartphone market currently includes around 712 million users, reflecting significant growth potential.