Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Google begins direct online sales of hardware devices in India

Google plans physical stores in India to showcase Pixel and other hardware products

By Monitoring Desk

Google has started direct online sales of its hardware devices in India, including Pixel phones, watches, and earbuds, marking a new step ahead of its planned launch of physical retail stores in the country.

The Alphabet-owned company now allows Indian consumers to purchase products directly through the official Google Store website, expanding beyond its current sales channels of authorized retailers and the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Apple, a major competitor in the premium smartphone segment, already sells directly to Indian customers and operates its own retail outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi, with plans to open more stores. Google is reportedly close to finalizing locations for its first physical stores in India, which would be its first outside the United States.

Google aims to replicate the retail strategy that has generated significant revenue for Apple by showcasing its products through dedicated stores. Pixel phones in India are priced between approximately $360 and $1,900, while Apple’s iPhones range from about $520 to $2,100.

Google has also begun local manufacturing of Pixel smartphones in India.

In 2024, Apple held a dominant position in India’s premium smartphone market, with an estimated 55% share of phones priced above $520, compared to Pixel’s 2% share, according to research firm Counterpoint. The Indian smartphone market currently includes around 712 million users, reflecting significant growth potential.

Previous article
DeepSeek R1 update narrows gap with OpenAI and Google in AI performance
Next article
Xiaomi launches Tesla Y rival YU7 in Beijing showrooms
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices fall over 1% after U.S. court blocks broad Trump...

Brent crude futures close 1.2% lower at $64.15 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude drops 1.5% to $60.94 a barrel

Dollar falls as trade court blocks major Trump tariffs

Energy ministry links Building code to power efficiency standards

Petroleum minister reviews PPL’s operations and performance

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.